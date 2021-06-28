ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $365,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

