ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

