Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

AIZ opened at $158.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.26. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.