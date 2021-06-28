AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. UBS Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,599.86 ($112.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £112.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,954. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

