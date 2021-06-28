Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 97.5% in June

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 99,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Athena Gold has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

