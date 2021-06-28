ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.22

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.22 and last traded at C$35.12, with a volume of 104561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATA shares. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

