AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,479.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

