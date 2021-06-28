Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.51. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,187,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Avangrid by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,560,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.