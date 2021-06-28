Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,853 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $32.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.14.

