Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $285,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $124,232,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

