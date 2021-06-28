Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

