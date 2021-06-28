Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $284,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

