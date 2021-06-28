Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,501,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 513,712 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 450,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,435,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

