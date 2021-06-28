Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $208.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

