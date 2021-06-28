AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVEVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays raised AVEVA Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Investec raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

