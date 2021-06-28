Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWBI opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

