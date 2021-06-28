Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

AGFY stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

