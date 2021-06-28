Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $184,000 in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of cbdMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YCBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of cbdMD stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $172.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YCBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

