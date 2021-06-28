Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,660 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 732.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 414,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,931 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 543.7% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 964,533 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

