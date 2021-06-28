Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in 1847 Goedeker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ellery Roberts purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462 over the last ninety days.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

