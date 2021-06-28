Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

