AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $52.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.23%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

