Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

BCSF opened at $16.13 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

