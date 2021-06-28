Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.73 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

