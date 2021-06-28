Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,283 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 460.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 414,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 225,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

