Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,274,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 262,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

