Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after buying an additional 666,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,566,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 118,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF opened at $81.96 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.