Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

