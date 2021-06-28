Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after buying an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of TTC opened at $109.07 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.