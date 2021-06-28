Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

