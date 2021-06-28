Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

VCR opened at $312.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.88. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.98 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

