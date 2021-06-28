Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,710 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ball by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,712,000 after buying an additional 126,545 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 999,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.