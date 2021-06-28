Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Lifted to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

