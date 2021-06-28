Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $$41.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.