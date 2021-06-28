Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $$41.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.