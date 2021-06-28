Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 368.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN opened at $283.28 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

