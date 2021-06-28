Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

Shares of CASY opened at $196.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.34 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

