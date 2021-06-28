Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.37 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.89 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

