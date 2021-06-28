Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.71 Million Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.52% of StoneX Group worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

