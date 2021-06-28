Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.92 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.49 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

