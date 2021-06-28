Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 368.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN opened at $283.28 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,770.39, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

