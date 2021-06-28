Bank of Montreal Can Sells 14,900 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

