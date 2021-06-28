Bank of Montreal Can Sells 62,796 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,767,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,986 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

