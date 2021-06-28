Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 119,087 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $75,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

