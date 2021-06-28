Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $76,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after buying an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 376,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 178,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

