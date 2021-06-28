Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $81,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

