Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,600 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Landstar System worth $72,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $160.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

