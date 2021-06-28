Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $254.65 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

