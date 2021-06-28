Barclays PLC Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1,499.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $13,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

