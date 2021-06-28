Barclays PLC Sells 36,071 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,071 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

PSXP stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

