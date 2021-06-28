Barclays Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.88 ($21.03) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.94. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

